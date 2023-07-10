ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) has announced Monday the awarding of $88,346,760 in 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) for 2023. These tax credits will help in the development of four affordable housing projects across the state, creating a total of 693 units.

The aim of these federal tax credits is to encourage the construction of affordable housing by providing investors with credits that cover approximately 30% to 40% of the project’s equity. These credits can be claimed over a 10-year period following the completion of construction.

The projects must also be located in New Mexico, consisting of permanent residential structures, be subject to a Low-Income Use Restriction agreement, be available to the public, and be compliant with all relevant accessibility laws and regulations. The MFA monitors each awarded property annually to ensure compliance.

According to an MFA press release, the Low-Income Use Restriction ensures that rental properties cannot charge rents above a certain amount based on the annual income of the household until the affordability period ends, typically after 30 years. In addition to the $88 million awarded for 4% LIHTC projects, the MFA previously granted $53 million to five 9% LIHTC competitive projects in May.

Four projects received the following funding:

JLG NM SAF 2023 – $33,652,000 (Santa Fe)

JLG NM ABQ 2023 – $24,780,630 (Albuquerque)

Peachtree Canyon – $18,095,710 (Las Cruces)

Pedrena Apartments – $11818,420 (Las Cruces)

More information is available on the MFA website.