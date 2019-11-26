New Mexico Medicare Answer Team offers assistance with annual enrollment

The annual enrollment period for Medicare started on October 15 and runs through December 7 and there is information those with Medicare should know ahead of time.

Managing broker Timothy Meuret and licensed agent Pierre Meuret of NM Medicare Answer Team discuss what you should know about the enrollment period as well as changes to the “Donut Hole” and new plans in the market.

Timothy explains that some of the plans are experiencing network changes where doctors are being removed while other plans are new. Some changes in formulary can also result in the loss of certain drug coverage.

“I had one customer go from zero cost on her insulin to $3,300 for the year but we have some unique ways to deal with that,” said Timothy.

Pierre says it is important to make sure you do an annual review to ensure you have the best possible coverage for your personal health situation. By partnering with a local agent, you are able to better understand the local market rather than dealing with an out-of-state agent.

To request an appointment, visit the New Mexico Answer Team’s website.