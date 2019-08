ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico man stuck in a hospital in Mexico for weeks is finally coming home.

KRQE News 13 reported in July when Heber Vizcaino’s family started raising thousands of dollars to pay his massive Mexico City hospital bill after he got sick on a family vacation. That payment was required upfront.

On Sunday, Vizcaino’s sister-in-law says they raised enough money to release and fly him to Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque on Monday night.