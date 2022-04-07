ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is pleading guilty to his seventh DWI. Last May, officers came across Wayne Wyatt stopped in his pickup truck in the road at Central and Carlisle.

When officers approached his truck, Wyatt took off, leading officers on a chase along Coal and slamming into a curb before police spike-stripped his truck at University and Coal. When they got Wyatt to stop, he would not obey officers’ commands to get out of the truck. This led officers to break the truck’s windows to open the doors and pull Wyatt out.

Wyatt has a long history of driving drunk and was driving on a revoked license. He was sentenced in March to a year in prison, about half of which he has already served.