New Mexico man makes miraculous recovery after terrible crash

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man was pinned between the steering wheel and his seat after he rear-ended a truck on a Texas highway. He was in bad shape, but he pulled through, and now his family is sharing his miraculous recovery.

Cyrus Wagner, 27, grew up in Clayton, New Mexico. “We have six children,” Sheri Wagner said. “And although he’s not the oldest he’s always acted like it.”

Just last week, Sheri witnessed her son, who she refers to as Cy, sit behind the wheel and just drive. It’s been more than a year, and something she never thought she’d see again.

“He drove for the first time and it was in the pasture,” she said. “He was fantastic.”

It was the first time since last August. That’s when Cy rear-ended a truck pulling a flatbed trailer on a Texas highway.

Sheri said the impact was bad. Her son’s head was pinned between the steering wheel and a toolbox in the back of his car that had been pushed forward.

She said it took rescue crews two hours before they could get to him. “He had three broken ribs, a lacerated liver, severe head trauma,” she said.

Doctors said several of Cy’s bones in his face were fractured. Then, just 14 days after the crash, he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke. But Cy’s mother said through prayers and even prayers from complete strangers, she never lost hope.

“I cheated and God talked to me,” she said. “I knew he was going to be okay.” The family created a Facebook page called “Pray for Cyrus Wagner” where even’s Cy’s smallest accomplishments never went unrecognized.

Cy had to learn how to walk and talk all over again. He said one of his favorite moments yet was getting back in the driver seat. “I’d say it was fun,” Cy said.

Cy said he doesn’t remember anything from the crash, and looking forward he has so much to live for, including his wife and four children.

Since the crash, the family said their community in Clayton has helped fundraise for Cy. They’ve also created a GoFundMe.