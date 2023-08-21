ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man, charged with multiple counts of child abuse, will remain behind bars until his trial.

Anthony Blake is charged with intentional child abuse, four counts of child abuse, and two counts of threatening a witness.

Back in January, a security guard at the Walmart on Coors noticed bruises on a six-year-old girl and called Albuquerque police to investigate.

That led them to the home of Anthony Blake, where they claimed they discovered three kids were severely abused, including a four-year-old being hit on the head with a belt buckle and healing scars from broken ribs and a fractured finger.

A trial date has not been set.