New Mexico man appears as contestant on ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico native is hoping to make a deal. Steven from Santa Fe was on the game show “Let’s Make a Deal” on Friday.

He and another contestant played a game of marbles. Steven got lucky and picked the marbles worth $1,500.

However, when the host Wayne Brady offered him an envelope in place of the money, he decided to trade the cash for the surprise. Unfortunately, the envelope had a trip to the “Swiss Cheese Alps”.

The switch left Steven empty-handed, but with a good story.