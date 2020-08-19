New Mexico Magazine now accepting submissions for 2021 Photo Contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Magazine wants to see the state through your lens. The 2021 Photo Contest is now accepting submissions.

Categories include nightscapes, experiences, animals, and state parks. Prizes will be given in each category along with one grand prize.

The deadline to submit your entry is October 23, 2020. To enter the contest, visit NewMexico.org.

