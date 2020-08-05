New Mexico Magazine highlights Albuquerque’s ‘quirkiest’ places

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Magazine is showing off some of Albuquerque’s quirkiest places. In an article, the magazine highlights places you’ve probably never seen but might want to visit.
Some places include a firefighter sculpture in the bosque and a cave in the Sandias. There is also a man-made volcano on the west side that was created as a water diversion project.
