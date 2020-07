ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Magazine wants to know who your true hero is. They will be recognizing 10 individuals who are going above and beyond to serve our commuities in areas like healthcare, educations, arts, and volunteerism.

The winners will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony in November and will be featured in the magazine’s December issue. To nominate someone, visit NewMexico.org.