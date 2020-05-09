New Mexico Lottery sales, scholarship fund returns decline amid COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery Scholarship is also facing the consequences of the state’s COVID-19 economic shutdown, as far fewer people are playing some of the state’s lottery games and lottery revenue has fallen.

The New Mexico Lottery says while most lottery sales stations have stayed open places like grocery stores and gas stations, stay-at-home order has caused a multimillion-dollar sales to decline across scratchers and draw games like Mega Millions and Powerball.

In total, the Lottery says it’s projecting that it will return approximately $37 million to the Lottery Scholarship Fund by the end of the 2020 budget year, ending in July. Originally, the Lottery projected it would return $40.69 million to the fund.

The revenue decline has some lawmakers thinking about students.

“When the monies are not there, there will not be as much money available to students to support the lottery and the amounts to go to higher education will be reduced,” said Sen. Bill Soules of Las Cruces. “I teach high school, I know that a lot of my students rely on the lottery.”

Sen. Soules was the lead sponsor on a 2018 senate bill which overhauled the scheduled awards for the Lottery Scholarship.

Senate Bill 140 set scholarship distributions per semester at $1,500 per recipient at research institutions like University of New Mexico; $1,020 per recipient at comprehensive intuitions like Eastern New Mexico University; and $380 per recipient at community colleges like Central New Mexico Community College (CNM.)

With an estimated decline of $3.69 million in returns to the scholarship fund, Senator Soules says he’s concerned about potential reductions to scholarship awards for students. He’s also concerned about potential cuts to higher education, as the state excepts a massive budget shortfall.

“We need to make sure that we’re investing in young people, and investing in their future and their job prospects, by putting money into higher education, we’re preparing them for a better job market in the future that’s going to build New Mexico in the long term,” Soules said.

New Mexico lawmakers are expecting to hold a special session in the summer sometimes after the state’s Department of Higher Ed determines the amount of money that the lottery scholarship will be worth for the next school year. That announcement is expected on June 1, 2020.

In terms of sales declines, the New Mexico Lottery says “draw games” like Mega Millions and Powerball have taken the biggest hit, with a $19 million dollar sales drop through the end of April. This represents about a 32% drop in sales. Scratcher sales are down by about 0.69% through the end of April, representing about $500,000.

The New Mexico Lottery says it’s required to transfer 30% of net revenues to the scholarship fund each month, so the sales declines represented above are not fully represented in the overall “return” to the scholarship fund.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources