ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Hoops 4 Hope‘ fundraiser event that will take place Thursday, March 9, in Santa Fe. Members of the house of representatives face off against members of the state senate, in a game of basketball at the close of the legislative session.

The goal of this game is to support cancer patients at the University of New Mexico comprehensive cancer center. ‘Hoops 4 Hope’ is open to the public. This year, the game is set for March 9 at the Santa Fe Indian School, 1501 Cerillos Road, in Santa Fe. Doors open at 6:30 and tip-off is at 7 p.m. Donations are welcome from anyone who attends the game. Donations can also be made online at https://unmhealth.org/cancer/hoops4hope.html.