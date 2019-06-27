New Mexico lawmakers say migrant aid bills are temporary solution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico lawmakers are speaking up about a funding bill to help with migrants at the border. The $4.6 billion bipartisan measure which was approved Wednesday by the Senate, would provide relief for local governments helping with asylum seekers.

Tuesday, the House passed a $4.5 billion emergency border aid package that aims to shelter and feed migrants who are detained by Border Patrol. It also will help cair for unaccompanied migrant children.

Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small tells the Santa Fe New Mexican the House bill meets the need for border communities in her district but doesn’t think it’s a long term solution. A program was canceled by the federal government in 2018 that previously helped with such costs.

The New Mexican stated Sen. Tom Udall’s office said the Senate bill is an emergency supplemental bill for this year, saying Congress has yet to complete funding for 2020.

Without the program, the bill will only provide short-term relief. The House and Senate will now reconcile the two bills before a final version is sent to the president.