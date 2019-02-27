New Mexico lawmakers respond to President Trump, Kim Jong Un Vietnam summit Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - As the nation prepares to hear testimony from President Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, the president is in Vietnam where he will sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a second time.

The big focus of Wednesday's summit is denuclearization, and it will be the first time the two leaders have met since their summit in Singapore in June 2018.

It has been more than 20 years since the U.S. normalized relations with the summit's host country, and the president is trying to see Vietnam's progress as an example to the North Korean leader.

"I think he wants to do something that would be on a par," said President Trump. "If you look at what you have done in a short time he can do it in a very, very rapid time, make North Korea into a great economic power."

The president recently hinted that he's happy with a halt in missile testing, but U.S. lawmakers hope there will be more.

New Mexico lawmakers are speaking out Wednesday morning.

Senator Tom Udall released the following statement:

"I firmly believe that politics stops at the water's edge, and I am always in favor of smart diplomacy that will defuse tensions and working toward denuclearization. Ideally, a successful outcome from today's summit in Hanoi would include tangible moves toward denuclearization that are both concrete and verifiable. But I am wary of making major concessions in exchange for vague promises, especially if they diminish the security of our allies, South Korea and Japan. I hope the president is able to make real and serious progress, but I am concerned that he and his administration have not made the proper diplomatic steps or fully included the technical experts — such as those at New Mexico's national labs — needed to achieve a verifiable outcome. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I'll continue to push for productive dialogue that would advance peace and security on the Korean peninsula, and end the threat of nuclear proliferation in the region. But given the history of the North Korean regime, we must be skeptical of promises and insist on verification."

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan also released a statement about the ongoing summit:

"It is the responsibility of the United States to pursue peace through diplomacy whenever possible. However, last year, President Trump provided North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un with legitimacy on the international stage while offering broad concessions, and received only empty promises in return. President Trump seems poised to repeat the same mistake at this week's summit in Hanoi. It is my hope that the President is approaching this second meeting with a clear strategy and the full buy-in of our partners and allies to achieve a comprehensive and verifiable pathway toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney are expected to join President Trump and Kim as well. The meetings between the two leaders will continue into Thursday.





