New Mexico law hands out 500 free turkeys for Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whitener Law Firm is making sure everyone has a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.

The company is giving away 500 free turkeys to people in need. Employees say they wanted to do something special to give back to the community.

“We’ve got a lot of people who are here that wouldn’t have Thanksgiving without some help, so glad to be able to help them,” attorney Nichole Henry said.

This is the first year the company has done this, but they say they plan to make this an annual tradition.