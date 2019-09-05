New Mexico law enforcement arrests 23 felons in fugitive round-up

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in southeastern New Mexico will sleep a little better tonight knowing 23 violent felons are back behind bars.

The Attorney General spearheaded a fugitive round-up Wednesday called “Operation Steel Net.” Prosecutors and law enforcement worked together to compile warrant data from all across the state, then went after people who had been slipping in and out of court on probation.

Phase 1 focused on the under-served Curry, Roosevelt, and Socorro counties. However, the AG has plans to expand the program statewide.

“I’m pleased to announce that in New Mexico there will be no forgotten communities and there will be no forgotten victims,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said.

If all goes to plan, a special Steel Net Task Force will be created in 2020. The purpose of the task force will be to go after felons who use the state’s poor communication to their advantage, moving from place to place to avoid jail time. Balderas plans to ask the governor for help this legislative session.