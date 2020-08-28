New Mexico lavender farms seeing increase in demand during the pandemic

Lavender farms across the country, including in New Mexico, are seeing an increase in demand during the pandemic.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is one of many places seeing a spike in lavender sales. In some places, sales have quadrupled during the pandemic.

As the pandemic piles on stress, some locals say it’s a good time to stop and smell the flowers. In this case, lavender.

“In body products and topical products and spa products, it has a calming effect,” said Matthew Rembe, CEO and Executive Director of Los Poblanos Ranch. “It has an aroma-therapeutic effect that calms the nerves and relaxes you in these stressful times.”

New Mexico’s lavender farms are seeing an increase in demand for the purple-hued flowers during the pandemic. One of those farms is Los Poblanos Ranch in the North Valley.

“All the hospitality side of our business had shut down. It was nice to be diversified with our lavender products both on the retail and wholesale,” said Rembe. “Our e-commerce sales really increased dramatically.”

Rembe says this isn’t the first time lavender products have been so popular. He says calming products are often in demand during times of stress.

“Historical market data when the economy sort of takes a dive or when people are going through a lot of stress, women’s body products go up and bath products and spa products,” said Rembe. “There was a lot of people that were buying so much from Amazon and big box e-commerce kind of giants that they went out of their way.”

In addition to their lavender farm and shop, Los Poblanos distributes products like lotion and soap to more than 75 retailers around the world. Even with many of those stores closed during the pandemic, along with the events and hospitality side of their business, Rembe says the demand is still there, with sales happening online instead.

“There was also a big demand for lavender products and sanitizer and hand soap that is made well, organically, sustainably,” said Rembe. “That kind of core customer looking for an all natural product, that was a big reason there was a big uptick in sales.”

Another reason for the uptick in demand — Rembe says lavender is a natural antiseptic, so you’ll find it in hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants. With lavender sales doing well, Los Poblanos says they’re able to donate 10% of their hand sanitizer production to those on the front line.

