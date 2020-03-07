New Mexico labor leader honored in Time Magazine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Time Magazine is honoring a New Mexico labor leader as one of the most influential women of the past century.

\The magazine is recognizing Dolores Huerta for her fierce advocacy on behalf of farmworkers in the 1960’s and ’70’s. It’s part of a project honoring the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage revisiting each year since 1920 and selecting a woman who made a big impact that year.

Huerta is the selection for 1965. Also being highlighted are civil rights activist Rosa Parks, blues artist Bessie Smith, and depression-era photographer Dorothea Lange.