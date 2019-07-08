New Mexico kids take part in Zookeeper Day Camp

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Young New Mexicans are getting a glimpse of what it’s like to be a zookeeper. The Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood kicked off its week-long Junior Zookeeper Day Camp on Monday.

Kids between 8 and 12 years old are getting a close look at the state’s native wildlife while learning what zookeepers do on a daily basis. Not only do they get to interact with the animals, but they’re making toys, like bobcat pinatas, for the wildlife.

“As cool as tigers and elephants and those are, it’s really cool to learn about the animals that are around you and they get to build those and get to know the animals up close and personal,” Jaime Silva, zookeeper, said.

The camp will continue over the next couple of weeks, but all spots have been filled up.