ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Advocating for children who’ve been abused or neglected.

That is the mission of New Mexico Kids Matters. They do this by empowering community volunteers to speak up for them in the foster care system ensuring that every child grows up in a safe, nurturing, and permanent home.

There are over 600 children in our county that still need an advocate. Becoming a CASA which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, will give you the tools to speak up for a child who has been abused or neglected.

For more information visit nmkidsmatter.org.