New Mexico Kids Matter seeks volunteers for the upcoming year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Taking care of our state’s children is the mission of New Mexico Kids Matter.

The group appoints advocates to cases where children have been abused and neglected. Advocates work the child’s teachers and gathers information to report back to the team at CYFD. This helps target what the child needs.

National CASA reports that children with a child advocate are more likely to receive therapy, health care and education, more likely to do better in school.

New Mexico Kids Matter needs more volunteers. There are 1,126 kids in Bernalillo foster care and this year New Mexico Kids Matter was only able to serve 250 children.

To learn more about how to volunteer, visit nmkidsmatter.org.

