ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – May is National Treatment Court Month, and the Administrative Office of the Court’s Department for Therapeutic Justice hosted the first New Mexico Treatment Court Alumni Summit in Bernalillo on May 15 and 16. The summit focused on reinforcing for graduates how powerful and valued their lived experiences and successes are to their peers, communities, and themselves.

Treatment Courts are 12-24 month programs that treat justice-involved people with substance use and/or mental health conditions common drivers who repeat criminal behavior. The intensive program supports participants to maintain recovery and take responsibility to work towards lifestyle changes. There are 58 Treatment Courts statewide serve 28 of our 33 counties and exist in 12 of the 13 judicial districts.