ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lowrider Beef Jerky presents the inaugural New Mexico Jerky Fest, on May 6th at the Isleta Resort & Casino.

There will be a Jerkey competition, with different categories. There will be there free tasting from all the vendors with Jerkey and people can choose which one is their favorite with live voting.

New Mexico Jerky Fest is the southwest’s premier Jerky Festival Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. They are bringing together the best Jerky companies, 100+ vendors, live music, food, drinks, show cars, a cow petting zoo for kids, and more. Tickets are $10, to purchase a ticket click here. You will also get $10 of free play at the casino. For more information visit isleta.com.