ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has launched three new ABQ RIDE bus designs in partnership with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The designs are aimed at promoting tourism via the Visit Albuquerque campaign while honoring Pueblo culture within the state.

Each of the bus wraps was created by local artists and featured designs inspired by architecture, Pueblo pottery, and punched tin art. The city explains the designs as follows:

“The punched tin designed by a local artist showcases the Spanish Colonial art practice. The artist used tools passed down by his grandmother to create the scallops, floral shapes, and decorative borders incorporated in the final design.”

“The Puble pottery design, created in collaboration with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, features symbols passed down through generations of Native American Pueblo potters in New Mexico.”

“The Adobe design highlights the unique and distinctive architecture of Old Town and other historic neighborhoods. The design features familiar features of traditional New Mexican homes, including chile ristras, prickly pear, and turquoise wooden doors.”

The city says the bus wraps will be on display indefinitely. “The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center was delighted to collaborate with our wonderful partner, Visit Albuquerque, on a train wrap that honors Pueblo pottery designs,” says Mike Canfield, Executive Director of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. “We are happy that the Pueblo and two other ‘Authentically Albuquerque’ designs will now be displayed on city buses here in Albuquerque.”