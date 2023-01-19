ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves are bringing the cold to the desert. Coming off their first playoff season last year the team is now making a late-season push to get back to the postseason once again.

Two Ice Wolves players Tony Leahy and Will Howard, shared what they expect for this next season. Leahy said last year was his first season playing and he was surprised to see the fan engagement grow with each game. The players said they appreciate the involvement that the community has shown the last season and love how passionate they have become each time they play.

Howard said it’s nice to see more kids get involved in hokey and the team stands behind all the kids that have shown more interest in the game. They are also very involved with the hokey community here. They take time to go and help them in hokey practice and engage with the youth and answer any questions that they might have regarding hokey.

You can purchase tickets here.