ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Ice Wolves will play their first home game on Friday.

The Wolves are looking for a win against the Odessa Jackalopes for their first game in the North American Hockey League. The puck will drop Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Outpost Ice Arena.

Tickets are available online. Click here for the full game schedule and ticket sales.