New Mexico Hospitality Association reminding community to ‘Be Kind’

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Kathy Komoll, CEO of New Mexico Hospitality Association

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Hospitality Association, along with several other partners are launching the Be Kind campaign. The partnership is an effort to encourage the community to have some patience when visiting a restaurant or hotel.

Story continues below

New Mexico Hospitality Association CEO Kathy Komoll talked more about the Be Kind campaign. The “Be Kind” campaign was launched to encourage guests to exercise patience, kindness and respect when patronizing hotels or restaurants.

The New Mexico Hospitality Association and the New Mexico Restaurant Association are working on printed collateral for member businesses to help their employees manage customer expectations and proactively communicate with customers who may deal with wait times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES