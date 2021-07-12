New Mexico Hospitality Association reminding community to ‘Be Kind’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Hospitality Association, along with several other partners are launching the Be Kind campaign. The partnership is an effort to encourage the community to have some patience when visiting a restaurant or hotel.

New Mexico Hospitality Association CEO Kathy Komoll talked more about the Be Kind campaign. The “Be Kind” campaign was launched to encourage guests to exercise patience, kindness and respect when patronizing hotels or restaurants.

The New Mexico Hospitality Association and the New Mexico Restaurant Association are working on printed collateral for member businesses to help their employees manage customer expectations and proactively communicate with customers who may deal with wait times.