New Mexico Holocaust Museum set to reopen in September

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Holocaust Museum and Gellert Center for Education will reopen to the public on September 1, 2020.

While the museum was closed this summer, a major renovation has been in progress and several new exhibits have been added. One of the new exhibits includes “Colonization: Racism and Resilience,” which takes a look at the experience of the indigenous people in New Mexico during colonization by both the Spanish and Americans. Another exhibit focuses on “Slavery in America: Reconstruction to WWII” and the other focuses on “The Chinese Exclusion Act.”

There will be a members’ only preview day on Aug. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members who want to attend the preview day must reserve a time in order to limit the number of people in the museum. To reserve a space, they need to email the museum at info@nmholocaustmuseum.org.

