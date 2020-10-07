New Mexico History Museum requests residents’ memories of small businesses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico History Museum is researching historic and contemporary small businesses across the state for a future exhibition. The museum is inviting residents to share their memories of corner stores, butcher shops, feed stores, bakeries, shoe repair/cobblers, bookstores, and other iconic small businesses in their community to potentially be used in the exhibition.

The New Mexico History Museum wants to highlight the long history of small business ownership throughout the state and explore how they have changed with the times.

