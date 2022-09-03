ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wine lovers are in luck this Labor Day Weekend! The New Mexico Wine Festival has taken over Balloon Fiesta Park.

The festival has a silent disco, mini golf, video arcade, painting classes, food trucks, and vendors selling homemade goods – and of course, wine.

Event Producer Dean Strober explained the event allows visitors to taste, buy, and explore different types of wine. Nineteen wineries are involved in the festival, which offers unlimited samplings with every ticket.

A dueling piano event was also featured at the festival. The wine-centered event runs through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Ticket prices range from $10 to $65.