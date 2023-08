ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local unions joined together to host a rally and solidarity event in northeast Albuquerque on Saturday.

Carpenters, teachers, firefighters, police, and nurses unions held the event which included membership and political activities, kids’ activities, and voter registration.

It’s all part of an effort to encourage union participation in the state.

According to organizers, more than 1,000 members made up the unions represented at the event.