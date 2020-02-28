New Mexico group to hold treasure hunt to keep bosque clean

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico group is hoping to keep Albuquerque’s bosque clean by organizing a massive treasure hunt.

It’s peaceful but it’s been trashed. People like Bo Griswald can’t stand to see it like that.

“It’s such a beautiful state and I feel the trash kind of ruins it for people,” he says.

That’s why he’s hoping pure silver coins and other hidden “treasures” will entice people to come down and join him in cleaning up the bosque.

“It gets people out, engaged, in a positive level. A lot of people honestly, probably, won’t go pick up trash if there’s not an extra incentive,” he says.

Griswald is the owner of New Mexico Treasure Hunts. He’s been organizing hunts across the state for the past few years.

In honor of World Water Day next month, Griswald is hoping the bosque cleanup will also raise awareness about the importance of water in our community.

“Every bag of trash that’s collected, will earn a water drop for basically helping to clean out waterways here,” says Dan Garduno.

Garduno is the founder of Drop of Water. He’s partnered with Griswald for this event. A glass artist by trade, he’s made water drop necklaces as part of the hunt.

The ultimate goal is to keep the bosque peaceful and clean.

“It just kind of made sense to clean up the bosque,” says Griswald.

There will be about $800 worth of treasure hidden in the bosque. The hunt starts at Tingley Beach on March 22 at 9:00 a.m.