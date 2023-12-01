NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – She’s just six years old, but a New Mexico girl named Hope helped change state law so that people can better afford specialized prosthetic devices.

A local group is looking to help make this holiday season a memorable one for Hope.

Like a lot of children, Hope Burnett has been working hard to stay on Santa’s nice list.

As she’s asked for toys, but there’s another special item on Hope’s list – something that could help change her life.

“Hope has been asking for a running leg,” said Laura Burnett, Hope’s mom.

“I want to keep up with my friends at school,” said Hope.

Hope was born without her right leg at the hip and has been using prosthetics since she was 18 months old.

Earlier this year, she and her family advocated at the Roundhouse, eventually helping pass a bill will make for more affordable prosthetics and custom orthotics designed for physical activity.

“I helped change the law,” said Hope.

“Yeah, you helped change the law,” said Jason, her dad.

The law makes New Mexico insurance companies help pay for the cost of a second custom device.

“So, those individuals who have limb loss have often suffered from not being able to have great mobility outcomes because of limitations with insurance – where their insurance has no coverage or their coverage is such that it is a high out-of-pocket cost, or the insurance deems that some devices are not medically necessary,” said Prosthetist Gabe Brodehl.

“An individual then has to decide whether or not they want to pay a really high out-of-pocket cost so they can have the specialized prosthetic or orthidic device that they need those cost can be anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000,” said Brodehl.

Despite the change, Hope still doesn’t have a custom prosthetic of her own that could allow her to run.

“Her prosthetic that is made for everyday walking is not designed for running, and so Hope will be able to benefit from the bill because the bill adds, in the fact, that an individual who wants something for a specialized for a specific type of activity, there will now be an allowance for that,” said Brodehl.

The team at Albuquerque’s Hanger Clinic is hoping to make Hope’s wish to Santa come true just in time for the Christmas season.

“She’s not afraid to ask and guess what’s going to happen. Our team, our fantastic team, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, we will make it happen,” said Kevin Carroll, Hanger Clinic VP of Prosthetics.

The new law Hope and her family helped get passed in the Roundhouse is slated to take effect on January 1.