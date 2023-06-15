ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus, Zia Singers and the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus are gearing up to perform a joyous collaboration. They will be performing the Southwest Premiere of ‘Shiver the Sky’ by composer Christopher Tin.

This musical will tell the story of humankind’s journeys into the heavens and marries texts from pioneers of flight from Leonardo da Vinci to Amelia Earhart to Tin’s inspiring and wonder-filled score for orchestra, chorus, and soloists.

The performance will be on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. located at the Popejoy Hall, Albuquerque, and Sunday, June 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe. Tickets can be purchased now. To learn more, visit nmgmc.org.