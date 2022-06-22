ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their 41st season, the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is presenting their next major performance called NakedMan. The performance is 16 song cycle about the lives of gay men and their bravery to love without shame.

NakedMan, a collection of songs, was written in the 1990s by composer Robert Seeley and librettist Philip Littel. “New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is honored to be bringing this piece to New Mexico for the first time,” said Aaron Howe, NMGMC Artistic Director.

Howe says the performance is not about nudity. “It’s about peeling back the layers that have been developed as the gay community has slowly gained some acceptance in the world. It’s about embracing – and loving – your complete self just as you are,” said Howe.

Along with NakedMan, the audience call also expects soloists singing different songs, a small orchestra, and dancers.

The performances:

Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, in Albuquerque at the National Hispanic Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe at 3p.m

For more information, you can visit their website.