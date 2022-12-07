ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their 42nd season and the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is presenting the holiday classic, ‘Scrooge!’ Based on the screenplay of the 1970 musical film, artistic director Aaron Howe said the performance would feature some unexpected surprises.

The performance will also feature Javier Ortiz, well-known in music circles, and Vanessa Patricks, aka Marcus Montoya, a popular entertainer in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Performances will be held in Santa Fe at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. Performances in Albuquerque at the Hiland Theater will be held Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 at 3 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the NMGMC website.