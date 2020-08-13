New Mexico Gas Company offering customers free water-saving kit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gas Company is offering customers a free kit to help save water. Earlier this month the Water Authority announced that water usage was up by a billion gallons compared to this time last year.

The kit comes with two high efficiency shower heads and an aerator for your sink. For more information visit https://www.nmgcgetrebates.com/NMGCshowerhead.

