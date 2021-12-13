New Mexico Gas Company asking for a rate increase for 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Gas Company is asking the state Public Regulation Commission for a rate increase in 2023. They say they need the increase to pay for planned investments and to recover increasing operating costs.

“Our objective is to serve our customers safely, reliably and efficiently,” said New Mexico Gas President Ryan Shell in a news release. “Meeting this objective requires ongoing investments to maintain our natural gas delivery systems and related infrastructure, and to ensure we meet customer expectations. If our requested rate adjustment is approved, we will continue to have among the lowest rates for natural gas utilities in our region. We do know any increase is challenging, and we will continue to work with customers who need help with payment options or assistance programs.”

The requested change would give them more than $40 million in revenue. If approved, the average household will see an increase of $5.63 a month on average.