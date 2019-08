(KRQE)- New restrictions on wildlife traps are being proposed by New Mexico Game and Fish.

On, Thursday, officials suggested a prohibition on traps and snares in popular hiking and recreation areas on the outskirts of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Taos. Officials say the new proposal comes amid conflicts surrounding trapping traditions and changing attitudes about animal suffering.

Outdoor enthusiasts with dogs are also posing concerns.