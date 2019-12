SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fugitive who stabbed a man to death in Santa Fe won’t fight extradition to New Mexico.

According to the New Mexican, Ernesto Valdez was arrested in Maine this week, a year after authorities say he removed an ankle monitor and fled New Mexico, violating his probation for second-degree murder.

He and his brother pleaded guilty back in 2010 for killing Orlando Haws near Santa Fe’s railyard district during a fight about a woman.