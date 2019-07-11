New Mexico friends launch pop-up elopement wedding business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weddings are expensive and can be a hassle to play. Now, two Albuquerque women have started a pop-up wedding business that will not only save you time but a lot of money.

From the dress and cake to the rentals and venue, and all the celebrations that go along—weddings are not cheap. A study by The Knot found in 2018, the average cost of a wedding was just under $34,000.

“As awesome as a traditional wedding is, some people can’t afford it or they just don’t want to go through the hassle,” said Danielle Garciduenas. That’s why she and her business partner, Ashley Baillos, created “Dash,” a pop shop elopement wedding company.

“This is basically a way to have all of the glitz and the glam of a wedding for a fraction of the cost,” said Ashley Baillos.

You pick your location and date —Ashley can marry you, Danielle is your wedding photographer—and they bring sweet treats to go along, through a partnership with Rebel Donuts.

“Everybody still gets seasonal flowers, donuts, champagne, and just the experience,” Baillos said. They offer three different packages ranging in price from $1,000 to $2,500.

“Our smallest package is just for the two of you, you come and just show up, or we have two other packages that include a different amount of people that you can bring with you,” said Garciduenas.

They say it’s become a trend among younger generations who want to save money for a home or to travel.

“We’ve had a lot of couples, even couples that are married, say they wish that they’d had this before because they would have done this and save the money,” said Baillos.

If you’re interested in a pop-up wedding, you can visit the Dash website or their Facebook page.