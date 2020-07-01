New Mexico Fresh Foods to locate warehouse in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – County commissioners approved a plan to bring Santa Fe-based food manufacturer to the county Tuesday. New Mexico Fresh Foods will move into a warehouse near Balloon Fiesta Park. The county is also putting up funds for the company to buy special equipment designed to allow food to remain fresher longer without preservatives.

“This is a very unique opportunity to bring this cutting-edge business into the county,” says County Commission Chair Lonnie Talbert in a press release. “And what’s more, New Mexico Fresh is using an existing warehouse, filling empty space and creating jobs.”

It will be the first company in the southwest to use that technology. Fresh Foods is expected to bring around 140 jobs to the county.