New Mexico foundation serves as global hub for women artists, writers

WATCH: Full interview with Darlene Chandler Bassett, founder and curator of A Room of Her Own Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Room of Her Own Foundation is where creative women are seen and heard through online publications and virtual Global Camp gatherings. The organization’s founder and curator Darlene Chandler Bassett discusses AROHO and how it serves as a global hub for women writers and artists.

AROHO seeks art and letters of all types that speak to and illustrate the collective. Women can submit original creative work and also take part in their monthly digital WAVES publication that brings voices together.

AROHO also offers opportunities to virtual gather to create art side-by-side and to offer support. Global Camps provide a shared space where women can find the inspiration to start or complete creative projects while also receiving support.

For more information, visit aroomofherownfoundation.org or the A Room of Her Own Instagram page.

