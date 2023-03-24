ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico food banks are partnering with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and the New Mexico farmers’ marketing association to develop and implement the regional farm-to-food bank program. This program allows local ranchers, farmers, and other food suppliers to receive fair market prices for their products while feeding those in need.

The program is part of the Governor’s New Mexico Grown Initiative. Using USDA funds, the New Mexico Association of Food Banks purchases locally and regionally produced foods to nourish New Mexicans in need. By offering fair prices to farmers, ranchers, and other food producers, the Regional Farm to Food Bank program strengthens local food systems while ensuring that one in eight New Mexicans who experience food insecurity gain critical access to healthy, fresh local, and culturally relevant foods.

