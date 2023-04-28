ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An epic battle of firefighters vs. law enforcement will be settled Saturday night in the boxing ring. Weigh-ins were held Friday for “Brawl on the Bosque.” The event is a charity boxing match between New Mexico first responders to benefit the non-profit “Ten-82” which helps officers and firefighters during times of crisis. “Whether it be due to an injury or an illness or family emergency we will step in and help pay travel costs, co-pays. The things that insurance doesn’t cover,” said Ryan Tafoya, Ten-82 Executive Director.

There will be 12 fights at three minutes each. The event takes place Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Revel Entertainment. Tickets are limited and going fast.