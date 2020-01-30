New Mexico first-grader takes home big prize for his good grades

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico boy received a big reward for his hard work in school.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service holds a worldwide sweepstakes each semester honoring military students with exceptional grades. Wednesday, Collin Sedillo, a first-grader at Estancia Valley Classical Academy, earned second place, bringing home a $1,500 gift card.

Collin Sedillo is the son of Iraq War veteran Jordan Sedillo.

“It’s great, he’s self-motivated. I don’t really have to rag on him too much about homework or anything. He just goes home and cranks it out on his own and he really likes it a lot,” Jordan Sedillo said.

Collin says he hopes he can buy some Pokemon cards with his prize.