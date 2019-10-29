Live Now
New Mexico firefighters head to California to fight wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico firefighters are making their way to California to help fight devastating wildfires.

The fire departments on their way include Albuquerque, Corrales, and Bernalillo County. They will help battle several fires including the large Kincade Fire in northern California which has grown to more than 74,000 acres.

The fire has caused a mandatory evacuation order for around 156,000 people. Fire crews predict it will take weeks, if not months to fully extinguish the flames.

