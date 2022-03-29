ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Film Studios has broken ground on a 13-acre complex in southeast Albuquerque. The site, located at the corner of Desert and Broadway, will include a backlot, sound stages, and other studio services for local filmmakers.

The studio says it’s the first to build a backlot for independent films in New Mexico. The studio says it has $100 million invested in the project.