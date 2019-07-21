New Mexico Film Office sees spike in film permits due to incentives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s a busy year for filming movies and television shows in New Mexico. The Albuquerque Film Office says new, competitive incentives for studios and production companies are already paying off, helping triple its number of film permits.

You can’t miss the orange cones stretched along many streets across the metro signaling a nearby film shoot.

“It’s so cool that it’s happening here,” said Tina Overbay of Albuquerque.

“It was busy back during the Breaking Bad Days,” said Albuquerque Film Office Liason Amber Dodson. “But, it’s busier now more than ever in terms of phone calls, things coming down the pipeline.”

The Albuquerque Film Office says you’ll likely notice more sets than usual statewide because of a significant spike in the number of film permits issued this year.

“Last year at this time we were processing about 20 permits for the month of June. For this past June, we actually did 66,” said Dodson.

Dodson says there are a few reasons for that.

“The locations, the crews, we’re 90 minutes from Los Angeles,” said Dodson. But she says it’s mainly caused by legislation signed this year by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

It increases the annual cap on film production tax credit payments to $110 million.

“It’s our incentive that the state offers. It’s one of the most competitive in the nation now.”

And with that significant increase, Dodson says there’s a need to fill jobs for these projects.

“There’s definitely a demand for more crew. We need more people working in film and TV to support all the projects that are here and coming,” said Dodson.

To help, the Film Office is promoting a film and media industry conference coming next month. The office also says there are four TV shows and four feature films in progress across the state.

To check out the details about the upcoming TV and film conference, click here.