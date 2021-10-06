New Mexico Film Foundation offers resources to independent filmmakers

WATCH: Full interview with Terry Futschik, Executive Director of New Mexico Film Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An organization that works to help grow the film industry in the state, the New Mexico Film Foundation offers assistance and educational resources to independent filmmakers. Executive Director Terry Futschik discusses projects the foundation is working on and the impact the industry has made in New Mexico.

The Foundation serves as a fiscal sponsor of independent film productions in New Mexico and local organizations that promote state film production. For more information on the New Mexico Film Foundation, visit nmfilmfoundation.org.

